UEFA has punished “the Dynamo” the closure of the 22 sectors for the fans in the match against Bruges

August 13, 2019
УЕФА наказал "Динамо" закрытием 22-х секторов для фанатов на матч против Брюгге

According to the decision of the Disciplinary Committee of UEFA for the second leg of the third qualifying round of the Champions League against Brugge will be closed to the public 22 sector of the NSC “Olympic”, the official website of “Dynamo”.

Namely, it will be empty sector 41-62, States in the press release. Ie “Bessarabian side of” the people of Kiev will be without support.

The penalty imposed for improper conduct of fans “white-blue” in a match of 1/16 finals of the Europa League season 2018/2019 between “Dynamo” and the Greek “Olympiakos” (the use of pyrotechnics, throwing foreign objects onto the field, attempts to wymagania spectators).

The return match “Dynamo” – “Brugge” will be held today. Kick-off at 20:30.

We will remind, a week ago, the people of Kiev lost to Brugge 0:1.

