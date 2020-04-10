UEFA has reacted to the reported reduction in the number of cities hosting Euro 2020
UEFA has commented on the possible reduction of the cities that will host the championship of Europe in 2021.
The representative of the organization said that the goal is to maintain the schedule and venues of the matches, reports Sky Sports.
However, the tournament schedule is still to be formally approved, and UEFA leads the negotiations with all 12 of the host cities.
Earlier it was reported that Italy and Spain, where it was recorded the most powerful flare of the spread of coronavirus in Europe, expressed doubts about their readiness to host matches of Euro 2020.
And some of the other stadiums on the new dates of the tournament already planned events not related to football.
The European championship was supposed to go next summer, but due to the pause in the football, due to a declared pandemic coronavirus, the tournament was moved to 2021.
Note that the championship was to be held in the following cities: London, Munich, Baku, Rome, St Petersburg, Budapest, Bucharest, Dublin, Copenhagen, Glasgow, Bilbao and Amsterdam.