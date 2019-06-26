UEFA has released an epic film about the Champions League final (video)

Liverpool
Official YouTube channel of Liverpool FC shared a short documentary film about the UEFA Champions League final-2018/19 between “red” and “Tottenham”, the results of which (2:0) Liverpool 6-th time became the strongest football club of Europe.

The decisive game was held in the capital of Spain, at the stadium club atlético de Madrid, “Wanda Metropolitano”. A TV camera looked at the pre-match press conference head coaches of the finalists, newspaper kiosk, on the Plaza Mayor, the referees locker room, of course, was present on the field during the match.

Mohamed Salah

