UEFA has released an epic film about the Champions League final (video)
June 26, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Liverpool
Official YouTube channel of Liverpool FC shared a short documentary film about the UEFA Champions League final-2018/19 between “red” and “Tottenham”, the results of which (2:0) Liverpool 6-th time became the strongest football club of Europe.
The decisive game was held in the capital of Spain, at the stadium club atlético de Madrid, “Wanda Metropolitano”. A TV camera looked at the pre-match press conference head coaches of the finalists, newspaper kiosk, on the Plaza Mayor, the referees locker room, of course, was present on the field during the match.
