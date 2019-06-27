UEFA has said about the withdrawal of Russian and Georgian teams at the draw in UEFA club competition
June 27, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
UEFA will open a disciplinary case against the football Federation of Georgia, reports “Sport-Express” with reference to the press service of the Union.
Also UEFA has no plans to dissolve the Russian and Georgian teams at the draw in the qualifying rounds and the group stages of the Champions League and the Europa League, despite the incident in the Georgian championship.
The Union is not going to change the decision of the Executive Committee from 2014, which States that teams from Georgia and Russia can play with each other.
Last week, several players of the Georgian clubs entered the championship in t-shirts with anti-Russian slogans.