UEFA has suspended the Champions League and the Europa League
March 13, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
UEFA cancelled the next knockout stages of the Champions League on 16-17 March and the Europa League on March 18 due to pandemic coronavirus. Also cancelled the meeting of the youth Champions League, which was to be held next week, March 17-18.
This is stated on the UEFA website.
A decision on new dates of the matches of the Champions League and LES promise to take in the near future.
Recall that because of the coronavirus has already suspended a number of European leagues, including Serie A, La Liga, League 1.
On Tuesday, UEFA must announce the postponement of the championship of Europe in 2021-the year.
