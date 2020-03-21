UEFA have admitted their mistake with the future name of Euro 2020
UEFA has not made a final decision on the name migrated to the 2021 championship, the official Twitter account of the UEFA.
In the organization apologized for the error made in the previous statement.
Also, the official site of UEFA disappeared material “Questions and answers on the Euro.”
UEFA hope that Euro 2020 will be held from June 11 to July 11, 2021 in the same format as it was planned, but the matches will be held in 12 countries.
Recall that the matches of the continental championship, which will be attended by Ukraine, should be London, Munich, Rome, Baku, St Petersburg, Dublin, Bucharest, Copenhagen, Budapest, Glasgow, Amsterdam and Bilbao.
UEFA took the decision to postpone the championship of Europe on football for 2021 in connection with the pandemic coronavirus.