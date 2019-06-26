UEFA have banned the use of the logo of the Communist party in the Champions League
UEFA has banned the Moscow mini-football club Communist party to use the logo only in matches Champions League, according to “Sport-Express”.
Note, last season the team for the first time in its history won the “silver” of the championship of Russia and made it to the main tournament of Europe.
“From the League has received an official letter on the ban of the logo, which fully complies with the logo of the party”, – quotes words of the President of Association mini-football (UMPHREY) Emil Aliyev the publication.
“A UEFA procedural rules separates sports from politics. There is no need to focus on the Communist party, this applies to all cases that are associated with the policy. MFK KPRF have already received this notice and will change its logo,” – said Aliyev.
“The opportunity to keep the name is still under discussion, because the direct translation from English into Russian the abbreviation no. “Communism” in English begins with the letter “C”. I hope that we will do everything possible to defend at least the brand of the Communist party, which is focused on the fans”, – quotes the football functionary publishing.