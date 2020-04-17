UEFA have set a date for the start of the season-2020/21 European Cup
UEFA has chosen the start date of the group round of the Champions League and Europa League season-2020/21, according to Sport.es.
European Cup season will start a month later than usual. The decision was made because of the pandemic coronavirus.
So, the first round of the group stage of the Champions League scheduled to be held on October 20 and LEU – 22 Oct. The qualification rounds are scheduled for the end of July – beginning of August.
Thus, there can be a paradoxical situation in which the winners of the current season will not be defined, and a new season starts.
Earlier it was reported that the finals of the European Cup of the season-2019/20 moved to the end of the summer.