UEFA have set a new deadline for the conclusion of the national Championships
On the eve of the Union of European football associations (UEFA) held a video conference with the participation of 55 members of the organization, which was announced a new date for the completion of the domestic season.
UEFA has asked the national League to finish the Championships until August 3, the press-service of the Dutch Eredivise.
For these purposes, UEFA postponed the June friendlies teams and games of the playoffs for the passage to the final of Euro 2020.
The UEFA took this step in order to make the leagues easier to resolve club issues.
It was also delayed start of season 2020/21.
The working group UEFA is closely monitoring the situation with the pandemic coronavirus and hoped that all competitions will be able to continue in the second half of June.
Earlier, UEFA has set a deadline for the completion of interior Championships – June 30.