UEFA held a meeting with the leadership of clubs, which discussed the calendar of European competitions for the current season
On the eve of the UEFA held an informal teleconference with participation of the presidents of many leading clubs, where managers of European football once again confirmed the intention to finish the competition season 2019/20, according to RMC Sport.
While UEFA at the meeting recalled that the national Championships, which can be renewed, must be completed before the end of July to the restart of the Champions League and Europa League took place in August.
In addition, according to several sources close to UEFA have also discussed preliminary calendar of the matches in European competitions.
In particular, UEFA has scheduled the return match of 1/8 final of the Champions League between Juventus and Lyon on 8 August in Turin (the first match ended in favor of the French team – 1:0). It is possible, of course, if the situation with the pandemic will play football.
Quarterfinal matches scheduled for the period from 10 to 15 August.
It is too early to talk about the final format of the competition, in particular, there is no certainty of how many matches there will be a confrontation – one match on a neutral field or the classical dvuhraundovom fights.
The proposed version of the calendar of European competitions:
Champions League:
- 1/8 final: August 7-8
- 1/4 finals: 11-12 and August 14-15
- 1/2 final: 18-19 and 21-22 August
- Final: August 29 (Istanbul, Turkey)
Europa League:
- 1/8 final: 2-3 and 6 August
- 1/4 finals: 10 and 13 August
- 1/2 final: 17 and 20 August
- Final: 26 or 27 August (Gdansk, Poland)