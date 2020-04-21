UEFA held a summit to discuss the schedule for completing the season 2019/20
Today UEFA held a videoconference with the participation of representatives of all 55 member countries of UEFA, where the heads of the national federations discussed a range of issues relating to out of the crisis caused by the pandemic coronavirus, according to football-italia.net.
UEFA has confirmed that it plans to complete the current season until the end of August. This includes both domestic and European competitions and prize draws in European competitions.
It is noted that the various options of the calendar, covering the matches as national team and club competitions. However, despite the number of publications in the media, UEFA has not yet determined the exact calendar of the completion of the Champions League and Europa League.
As for the games national teams, the UEFA is planning to hold next fall.
The Union gave the Association the position of FIFpro (the International Federation of associations of professional football players) on issues of contractual obligations between clubs and players, according to which clubs must not unilaterally change the contractual obligations to players.
The UEFA Executive Committee will take place on Thursday, April 23.