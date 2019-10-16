UEFA intends to deny Turkey the right to host the final of the Champions League-2019/20 (photo)
UEFA is considering the option of moving the venue of the Champions League final of the season-2019/20 from Istanbul, according to tuttomercatoweb.com.
The final match of the UEFA Champions League in Turkey is in jeopardy because of the operation of the Turkish troops against Kurdish terrorists in Northern Syria.
“UEFA will continue to work in their competence. We take the position of apolitical sports, as our organization has no influence on the state, diplomacy and other political institutions”, – quotes the functionary publishing.
According to a source, the discontent of the experts and fans are also celebrations of the Turkish national team – football team has twice used military greeting.
Hardly would have noticed, but the official tweet stated that the athletes “dedicate this victory to our brave soldiers and brothers”.
We will add that players of the national team of Turkey is not the only one who saluted the military. Gymnast Ibrahim Colak also said the victory at the world Championships in Stuttgart.