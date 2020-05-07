UEFA is conducting a survey for the title of best team in the history of Ukraine
Dynamo-1998/99
The Union of European football associations (UEFA) offers to subscribers of their official Twitter to choose the best Ukrainian team since independence.
In Pula there are five teams, one of which no longer exist:
- Dynamo -1999 (semi-final of the Champions League).
- The national team of Ukraine-1999 (second place in the qualifying group with France and Russia, defeat in the play-offs for EURO 2000).
- The national team of Ukraine-2006 (1/4 of final of world Championship).
- Shakhtar -2009 (victory in the UEFA Cup).
- Dnipro -2015 (final Europa League).