UEFA is considering the option of doogrisa the rest of the season in European competition in the form of mini-tournaments
One option, which would still be able to spend the rest of the season in the Champions League and Europa League can be a competition in the form of mini-tournaments, reports The Telegraph.
With such regulations, the remaining matches will hold in Istanbul and Gdansk, which originally was supposed to go the finals of the Champions League and LE, respectively.
UEFA also does not deny that the season in both tournaments have to be completed ahead of schedule, if it is necessary for the completion of the domestic seasons.
Recall, UEFA has given a latest end date of the national Championships on August 3rd.
We have already discussed a variant in which the decisive matches of the European competitions will be played according to the scheme of basketball “Final four”.