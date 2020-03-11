UEFA is considering the suspension of the European lotteries, media
March 11, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Coronavirus may cause the cancellation of the Champions League and Europa League.
UEFA is considering options for the suspension of the draws of the Champions League and LE, reports The Sun.
According to the publication, the variant in which European Cup matches will stop with round 1/4 final games which should pass in April.
Earlier it was decided to hold a few matches of both tournaments without spectators. In particular, the Donetsk “Shakhtar” will play in Wolfsburg with the same team in the Europa League behind closed doors.
Earlier it was reported that “Milan” has donated 250 thousand euros to combat the coronavirus, one of the largest flares which are recorded in the North of Italy.