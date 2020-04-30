UEFA may deprive the Netherlands of the same places in Europe due to the early conclusion of season 2019/20
UEFA may not allow “Willem II” to participate in the Europa League and to deprive the Netherlands of the fifth slot in the competition, reports AD.
According to a source, the League may not approve the decision of the Royal football Union of the Netherlands (KNVB) on the distribution of seats in the European Cup, and to prevent the “Willem II” to participate in the second qualifying round of the Europa League. In this case, the Netherlands in the European Cup season-2020/2021 will present four clubs instead of five.
We will remind, the championship of the Netherlands because of the pandemic coronavirus was completed ahead of schedule. The title decided not to award.
The final match of national Cup was also cancelled.