UEFA may open a new case against Manchester city on violation of financial fair-play
UEFA can open another case against Manchester city for breach of the club rules of financial fair play (FFP), writes The Guardian.
Recall, UEFA has removed the “my Teams” from European competition for two seasons, and fined 30 million euros due to serious violations of the rules of FFP in the period from 2012 to 2016.
However, these sanctions club “Manchester city” can not get rid of. UEFA may open a new case against MS and to raise the period from 2016.
According to the source, officials interested in the contract of the citizens with the title sponsor, Etihad airline, which belongs to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, whose crown Prince is Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan – brother of the owner of city Sheikh Mansour.
UEFA have to find out whether the sponsor’s contract with “Etihad” correspond to the market value, or Mansour have invested their own money to cover the club’s losses, giving the appearance of sponsorship income.