UEFA outlined a deadline for the conclusion of the national Championships
March 18, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
On the eve of the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland held a video summit with member associations and clubs ‘ representatives.
In particular, the organization decided to transfer Euros to 2021, opening the way for the national Championships to end the season.
In the end, UEFA second pool video conference outlined that the European Championships should be completed before June 30, reports sportarena.com.
What would happen if the national Championships will not be able to complete prior to this date UEFA, yet does not inform.