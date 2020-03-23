UEFA plans to finish ahead of the Champions League and the Europa League this season
UEFA is considering the option of early completion of the Champions League and Europa League.
About this on air of the program “Great football” said the President of Ukrainian Association football (UAF), Andrey Pavelko.
The functionary said that a priority for the Union is a full completion of the European tournaments.
“Now there is a working group which monitors the situation surrounding the coronavirus. Considered several options, among which is the full completion of the European tournaments, Champions League and Europa League. The main objective of UEFA is full degrove Championships – this was postponed Euro 2020,” said Pavelko.
Recall that during the UEFA videocontrol members are 55 national associations on March 17 adopted a decision to suspend the drawing playoff Champions League and LES because of the pandemic coronavirus COVID-19.