UEFA plans to finish the Champions League and the Europa League format of one match
Champions League
Champions League and Europa League season-2019/20 may be resumed in early August and finished in the Express format of one match, publishes the plans to UEFA by Spanish newspaper AS.
A working group consisting of representatives from UEFA, the European clubs Association (ECA) and the national European leagues, considering the format from a single game, starting with the quarterfinal stage of the Champions League and LE.
According to the source, the decision will be made June 17 at a special meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee.
The Champions League can end with a final four which will be played in Istanbul. Similar to the end of the season will be Europa League, the final of which is scheduled in Gdansk.
Note the meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee was scheduled for may 27, but the meeting was postponed to finalize the draft of the calendar.