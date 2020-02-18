UEFA presented the official ball of the Champions League-2019/20 (photo)
UEFA on its official website presented the ball to the play-offs and Champions League final this season.
On the ball there are traditional stars of the tournament, and also shows a map of Istanbul, linking Europe and Asia.
Recall that the final match will take place on 30 may at the Olympic stadium the largest in Turkey city.
The arena has hosted the Champions League final in the 2004-2005 season. Then Liverpool made a famous comeback in the match with “Milan” (3:3, penalty 3:2) and won his fifth Champions Cup in history.
We will add that today with the 1/8 finals of the Champions League games resume.
Atlético will take the current holder of the title – Liverpool and Dortmunde “Borussia” will meet with “Paris Saint-Germain.”
The beginning of both matches at 22:00.