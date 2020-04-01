UEFA punished 12 clubs for violation of rules during the knockout stages of the Champions League and Europa League
Control, ethics and disciplinary Committee of UEFA has fined a number of clubs that participated in the 1/8 finals of the Champions League and 1/16 of the Europa League, reported on the official website of the organization.
In particular, penalties were imposed for the provocative banners offensive content posted by fans rioting in the stands, the responsibility for the late start fights, throwing flares on the pitch, the fans use laser pointers, obstructing access to the stadium, as well as the application reputation of UEFA.
The total amount of fines amounted to 399 250 euros.
Clubs who have suffered financial penalties:
- “Ajax” – 64 250
- “Port” – 63 000
- “Eintracht” – 57 000
- Wolfsburg – 49 250
- “Bavaria” – 40 000
- Malmo – 27 125
- Napoli – 27 000
- Olympiakos – 24 000
- “Tsrvena the Star” – 15 625 (youth League)
- Barcelona and Getafe – 15 000
- “Salzburg” – 2 000