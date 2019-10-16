UEFA punished England and Bulgaria at the end of the racist controversial match of Euro 2020
Referee Ivan Bebek decided to suspend the match
UEFA intends to punish Bulgaria and England for violations of the rules of the match in qualifying for UEFA Euro 2020, which ended in a crushing victory for the English with a score of 6:0, reports Sky Sports.
The match stayed twice in connection with racist abuse aimed to address the English players by Bulgarian fans.
In addition to the insults, Bulgaria can be punished for what the fans were scattered third-party objects, and interrupted the national anthem.
English side, in turn, can be punished for the failure of the national anthem, as well as for insufficient number of visiting stewards at the match, the newspaper notes.
Let us add that because of the scandal provoked by the behavior of the Bulgarian fans, his position left the President of the national Football Union Borislav Mikhailov.