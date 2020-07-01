UEFA reacted to the flash COVID-19 in Portugal: in Lisbon plan to finish the Champions League
Aleksander Ceferin, Founder
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, founder commented on the new pandemic outbreak COVID-19 in Portugal.
Several towns North of Lisbon, where you are going to finish the season in the Champions League, will be closed for quarantine due to the coronavirus. It will also prohibit public events.
“I would like to thank the Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa for his dedication to this project and the work he does with the football Federation of Portugal, in order to ensure the holding in Portugal of a successful tournament. I am confident that with continued cooperation between all stakeholders we positively will finish the season in Lisbon. There is no need to plan”, – quotes the words Ceferin championat.com.
The main Cup will be played in the format of “Final eight” in Lisbon from 12 to 23 August. The confrontation will take place in a one-game ban format.
We will add that according worldometers.info in Portugal contracted the coronavirus more than 42 thousand people died 1576.