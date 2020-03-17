UEFA requires national leagues payment of 275 million euros for the transfer of Euro-2020 – media
UEFA ready to move Euro 2020 in the summer of next year, but the organization wants to obtain from the national leagues and clubs compensation for damages in the amount of 275 million euros, according to The Athletic.
In the opinion of management of the Union, these are losses they have to cover to the European championship took place in 2021.
It is worth noting that today’s videoconference representatives of UEFA, the members of the European club Association and the International Federation of associations of professional football players are going to decide the transfer of Euro 2020 and the current season’s European Championships.