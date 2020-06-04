UEFA suspended the leader of the championship of Turkey from the participation in UEFA club competition
UEFA has suspended Trabzonspor from European competition for one season for violating financial fair play, informs the official website of the organization.
The resolution indicated that the Turkish club had not complied with the terms of the agreement, signed in 2016. The sanction would not be effective, if the 6-times champion of Turkey has witnessed the necessary financial results for last year. However, this was not done.
The trial chamber UEFA decided that the club from Trabzon suspended from European competition for the season 2020/21 2021/22 or, if the “Burgundy-blue” qualify for Europe.
8 rounds to finish the super League Trabzonspor in tandem with the “Istanbul Basaksehir” leads the standings. The Turkish championship will resume June 12.