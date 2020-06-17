UEFA took the Istanbul Champions League final in 2020, and announced the format of the plays of the season
Champions League
The UEFA Executive Committee voted and adopted a formula of the remaining part of the Champions League and Europa League, as well as the venue of the UEFA super Cup final, the official website of the organization.
Following the meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee held a press conference with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, where a functionary announced the format that will be played out the campaign.
The Executive Committee approved Lisbon as the host-city for the Final eight of the Champions League – a tournament which UEFA will conduct instead of the traditional playoffs. The duration of the mini-tournament: 12-23 Aug. The confrontation will take place in a one-game ban format. The matches will be held in two stadiums, the “Estádio Da Luz” and “Jose Alvalade.”
Currently in the “Final eight” came out “Paris St Germain”, “Atletico” RB “Leipzig” and “Atalanta”. The other four participants will be the winners of pairs “Barcelona” – “Napoli” (the first match – 1:1), “Bavaria” – “Chelsea” (the first match 3:0), Juventus – Olympique Lyonnais (first leg – 0:1) and Manchester city” – “real” (the first match – 2:1).
Completing the remaining leg of the 1/8 Champions League final will be held on August 7-8.
Quarter – finals –
Similar to the Final eight of the Europa League will take Germany, in particular, Duisburg, Gelsenkirchen, Dusseldorf and Cologne, and will be held from 10 to 21 August.
Two confrontation 1/8 finals of the LE “inter” – “Getafe” and “Roma” – “Seville” will consist of a single match (5-6 August).
The remaining 6 couples, including “Shakhtar” – “Wolfsburg”, will reveal the winner of the sum of the two meetings, as planned.
The UEFA super Cup final will take place in Budapest on 24 September.
The draw for the remaining Eurocup games will be held July 10.
Recall the Champions League final in 2020 was to take Istanbul, and LE – Gdansk.
I should add that the Union has determined how to start the Champions League-2020/21. Clubs also will be held through qualification, but they will consist of one match, with the exception of the final stage of the playoffs, which will be played at the classic formula home/away.
It is also noted that the qualifying tournament will begin on 8 August. Recall that the Ukraine in the qualification will participate in the club, who took second place in the Premier League.