UEFA will not change the name of Euro 2020, despite the transfer to 2021
UEFA moved the continental championship the following year in connection with the pandemic coronavirus.
However, the European championship in 2020 will not change the name of the tournament will be called the Euro 2020, the official Twitter UEFA.
UEFA hopes that Euro 2020 will be held in the same format as it was planned, but the matches will be held in 12 countries.
Recall that the matches of the continental championship should take London, Munich, Rome, Baku, St Petersburg, Dublin, Bucharest, Copenhagen, Budapest, Glasgow, Amsterdam and Bilbao.
The matches of the continental championship will be held from June 11 to July 11, 2021.
Note that fans who purchased tickets for the matches of the 2020 European championship and will not attend the tournament in 2021, will be able to return them for full price.
In the final part of Euro 2020 have qualified team of Ukraine.