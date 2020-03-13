UEFA will take Euros to 2021, – Lequipe
On the eve of UEFA on its official website announced that next week in a video conference meeting with all the federations of Europe, which will discuss the possibility of postponing or even cancellation of the Champions League, Europa League and UEFA Euro 2020 the pandemic coronavirus.
According to the leading French sports newspaper Lequipe, the preliminary plan is to transfer Euro to 2021.
Transfer for a year will allow UEFA to prepare for the full conduct of the tournament.
At the same time, the publication claims that the current draws of the Champions League and LE will be cancelled.
Recall that the Euro 2020 are selected and the national team of Ukraine.