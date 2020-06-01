UFC President promised McGregor a fight with Nurmagomedov, but under one condition
Conor McGregor and Dana white
UFC President Dana white announced that they will be able to provide an opportunity for Conor McGregor to get even with the world champion in the lightweight Habib Nurmagomedov and compete for the championship belt.
But for this there is one condition which does not depend on Conor.
For the rematch it is necessary that the Russian won his fight against official Challenger Justin Geydzhi, according to ESPN.
It is expected that the fight Nurmagomedov – Geydzhi will be held in September 2020.
In any case, McGregor can count on champion’s duel.
However, white announced that Conor would not just wait for opportunities to fight for a title. He expects that McGregor will meet with Daniel Cormier.
We will remind, the first match between McGregor and Nurmagomedov took place in October 2018 and ended with the victory of Habib choke.