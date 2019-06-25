Ufologists said, when the world will end

Ufologists said on the landing “landing” of Nibiru on the Sun

In the clouds ufologists have recorded an unusual glow, reminiscent of “smile.” Due to heavy fog it was difficult to understand what exactly makes the Sun brighter, but later the experts were able to solve the mystery.

Scientists believe that excessive sun brightness is the result of the approaching planet Nibiru. Despite the fact that the majority of traditional scholars insist that the brightness of the Sun is a natural anomaly that does happen, ufologists are convinced that Nibiru caused the phenomenon. It is close to the Sun, opened his portal and landed “a landing” on the Star.

So, ufologists believe that the unusual glow in the form of “smiles” is a warship from the planet Nibiru death.

Remember, many ufologists and predskazatel the past believe that the military seizure of Land sibiricae will start after their attack on the Sun. And it will happen in Russia. It will be more of the Chernobyl disaster, and affected the entire world.

