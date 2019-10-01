Ufologists spotted a UFO near ISS
Ufologists recorded the appearance of a giant alien spaceship near the International space station.
It is reported Vladtime.ru.
According to ufologists, the object is not a reflection as it has three different points of light.
Experts in the field of UFOlogy have no doubt: we are talking about alien spacecraft, no good for humans is not shining, the alleged aliens are preparing to attack the planet.
According to the announced data, the ship has the look of a war fighter. Its speed so great, that he easily can RAM space base, said one of the experts.
Currently, experts are closely watching the developments and even think to send a space expedition to protect the ISS from the aliens.