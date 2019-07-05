Uganda vs Senegal live streaming free: preview, prediction
Uganda – Senegal. Forecast (cf. 2.30) for the match of the Cup of African Nations (07/05/2019)
On July 5, in the match of the 1/8 finals of the African Cup, Uganda will fight against the Senegalese national team, and our experts have prepared a forecast for this duel. Who will be in the quarter finals? – read our material.
Uganda
Uganda squad was one of the surprises of the current African Cup and made it to the playoffs in the group with Egypt. “Cranes”, contrary to all predictions, beat DR Congo (2: 0), interrupting the forty-year series without victories in the African championship, then went to peace with Zimbabwe (1: 1) and looked decent in a match with the main favorite of the tournament – Egypt (0: 2) .
Senegal
One of the strongest teams of Africa for the 15th time taking part in the main football event of the continent. The Lions Tarangi came to the African Cup with a series of six victories in a row. Senegal reached the playoffs from second place in the group with Algeria, having won two wins – over Tanzania (2: 0) and Kenya (3: 0), losing only to the first Algeria (0: 1).
Statistics
Senegal has not lost in full-time matches
Uganda lost 4 of last 8 matches
Senegal has won 8 of the last 10 meetings
The last personal match ended in a draw (0: 0)
Forecast
We expect to fight in the center of the field, which is typical for the current tournament with a minimum number of attacks. We propose to play a bet on the number of corners, the number of which in the current Cup rarely exceeds 9-10.