Uganda vs Zimbabwe live streaming free: preview, prediction

Uganda – Zimbabwe. The forecast for the match of the Cup of African Nations (06/26/2019)
In our forecast, we evaluated the ability of Uganda to beat Zimbabwe on June 26 and get out of the group. How will the meeting end?
Uganda
The Uganda team was very convincing in qualifying – the Cranes won their group, beating five points ahead of their closest rival in Tanzania. Obviously, such results should have forced the DR Congo team to treat the team of Sebastien Desabres with all respect, but this did not happen – Uganda used its chances and won 2: 0, leading the table.
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe squad for the second time in a row made it to the African Cup of Nations, which for such a modest country is a serious achievement. In 2017, the “warriors” performed poorly, finishing the tournament in last place in the group with one point. The start of the current tournament did not take place either – the Egyptian team was stronger than 1-0 in the opening match, although the Zimbabwe team fought with dignity.
Statistics
Uganda has not lost in any of the last five matches – two wins and three draws
The national team of Zimbabwe has not won in any of the last five matches – four draws and defeat
Only in one of the last three matches did the Zimbabwe national team score
Forecast
Uganda’s national team in the first round proved to be from the best side, and contrary to all predictions, easily beat DR Congo. Continuing the victorious journey “cranes” certainly count – the Zimbabwe national team is not oversaturated with stars, it does not play the most spectacular football, and it has problems in defense. Uganda will obviously bet on the victory and the chances of getting it from the Desabres team are quite high.