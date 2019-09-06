“Uh no”: Musk responded to the words of Lukashenko about the donated Tesla

The founder of Tesla Elon Musk has denied the words of Alyaksandr Lukashenka about the donated personally to the President of Belarus to the electric.

«Uh no»: Маск отреагировал на слова Лукашенко о подаренной Tesla

September 2, Lukashenko during communication with students boasted that he received one of the cars Tesla as a gift from Elon musk.

“I have an electric car Tesla, I sometimes it is tested. Musk gave — he saw me on the motorcycle and says: “What is it you have the President on two-wheelers [bike] rides?”, — said the President of Belarus.

One user decided to test the words of Lukashenko and addressed directly to the engineer.

“Elon, you gave the car to the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko? — Um, no.”

Tesla the President of Belarus appeared in 2017. Then he was pleased with her test drive, speeding up to 280 km/h and frightened, “he can fly”.

