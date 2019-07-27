UK media regulator Ofcom has fined Russian TV channel RT on 200 thousand pounds (PHOTO)

Loading...

UK media regulator Ofcom has fined Russian TV channel RT on 200 thousand pounds sterling for failing to comply with broadcasting regulations. This was reported on the >official siteregistry.

Investigation service showed that RT failed to maintain “due impartiality” in seven news stories in the period from 17 March to 26 April 2018. The stories were mainly related to the coverage of the reaction of the British authorities to events in Salisbury, as well as the conflict in Syria.

In December 2018 Roskomnadzor began a review in respect of BBC World News in Russia after Ofcom accused RT of bias. Its follow-up on the BBC website was found materials, “translating the ideological orientation of international terrorist organizations.” After that, officials asked the broadcaster documents on implementation of the law on the limitation of foreign equity in the media.

In April 2019, the head of Roskomnadzor Alexander Zharov said that the service was not to punish the broadcaster BBC World News – LLC “British television” – for violations in Russia, as the British authorities have not yet adopted measures with respect to RT.