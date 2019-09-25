UK returns home 150 thousand tourists stranded in resorts of the world
Monday, September 23, the world’s oldest travel company Thomas Cook announced the bankruptcy and liquidation. It directly affected more than 600 thousand tourists all over the world who are currently abroad on holiday and tours, purchased from Thomas Cook and its affiliates. All of these people now we need to go home. The governments of several European countries announced the assistance in solving this problem.
For example, the Minister of transport of great Britain Grant Shapps said that about 150 thousand subjects of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II stuck at various resorts. He called returning home “the largest in the history of the Kingdom similar operation in peacetime”.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed sympathy for the clients of Thomas Cook. “Anyway, the government quite rightly intervene to rescue stranded abroad tourists”, — he promised. However, he categorically refused to provide financial help to save the tourist company.
The decision of the British government caused heated debate in the media. The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers said: “the Financial assistance would not be a clever use of budget funds. Then we would still have to bring people back home, we still would’ve lost money. This is a market with very high competition and the government is not obliged to maintain the company caught in a similar situation”.
Thomas Cook was founded in 1841. At the time of bankruptcy it was owned by the airline Thomas Cook Airlines (over 100 aircraft), nearby hotels. Worldwide was opened 3 000 tourist offices. The company had 22 thousand employees. They will all be fired in the coming days.
The financial difficulties of Thomas Cook began to experience about three years ago. The company fell sharply income. Attempts to solve problems with the help of loans did not succeed. In early September the company was unable to obtain from private investors loan of $ 250 million. After that was rejected from Minister Johnson to provide assistance in the amount of 185 million dollars. On 23 September the company moved under the control of the liquidator. He on behalf of the state will oversee the process of liquidation.
But all this is of little concern to the hundreds of thousands of tourists that were caught off guard. It is more important for them to clearly understand who is responsible for from back home. Apparently, the last thing you need to worry just a British citizen. The op said Shapps began. It was called “Matterhorn” in honor of one of the Alpine peaks. It will cost the government about $ 124 million dollars. The civil aviation authority (ACC) Britain has already agreed with several major airlines about the allocation of 45 aircraft for export stranded on foreign resorts compatriots.
But this only applies to those tourists who have gone on holiday from British airports. Other countries have to deal with the return of its citizens independently. For example, Sweden ordered the company Ving (Swedish branch of Thomas Cook) to organize this process. Ving should return home around 17 thousand tourists.
In Germany, the solution to the problem involved in the company Condor, part of Thomas Cook Group. She will have to ensure the return home of about 240 thousand German citizens!
Manual Condor seized on it as a real opportunity to save the company. It has appealed to the government of Angela Merkel with a request for a loan. The response was positive. Amount of 380 million euros (418 million dollars) will be granted for six months. Half will allocate the Federal state of Hessen, where the headquarters of the company.
However, such assistance must obtain the approval of the European Commission. The Minister of economy and energy in Germany Peter Altmaier assured that problems will not arise. Negotiations with Brussels are in full swing. The main argument of Berlin — the ability to save in the long term 5 000 jobs. Just as many employees now work in Condor. At the same time solve the issue of the separation of the company from Thomas Cook.
