Ukraine and France signed a contract for the boats
Photo: https://dpsu.gov.ua
Ukraine mass purchased boats
Five boats will be built at the Ukrainian enterprise on French technology. The first ship is expected in the next year.
Ukraine and France signed a contract for the construction of 20 patrol boats for the Sea protection of state frontier service. The signing ceremony was held on Wednesday, July 22, in Nikolaev,reports press service of the gpsu.
According to the contract, within three years, the state border service will receive a 20 modern patrol boats of the French company of ASEA. Pervy boat Ukraine will be able to obtain in 2021.
A quarter of the order will be fulfilled by domestic shipbuilding companies at the French technology.
“The agreement was ratified by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on 4 March 2020. It provides loans to the government of France and leading European banks for the construction of boats for the amount of 136.5 million Euro”, — stated in the message.
It is noted that the French company OCEA chose the Ukrainian partner of the shipbuilding enterprise NIBULON, which will build five boats project FPB 98 MKI.
FPB 98 MKI — maneuverable patrol boat with a length of 32 meters of lightweight aluminum, which speeds up to 30 knots with a cruising range of 1200 nautical miles and has a shallow draft for sailing in shallow water. Each vessel will be equipped with modern systems opto-electronic surveillance, RIB-boats for observation groups of guards. The state border service and the interior Ministry are working on equipping new boats with modern weapons. FPB 98 MKI will be used for the protection of the state border on the water, operations monitoring, supervision and control, search and rescue operations and anti-sabotage and reconnaissance groups.
We will note, last week the US government approved the sale to Ukraine of up to 16 patrol boats mark VI, as well as the necessary accompanying equipment to them totaling $600 million.
