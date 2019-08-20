Ukraine and Moldova agreed to import gas from Romania
Ukrainian state gas company “Ukrtransgaz” ready until January 1 to open an additional item to import an additional 1.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas from the territory of the European Union. Ukraine expects that Russia will stop gas transit through Ukrainian territory, when at the end of 2019 come to the end of the term of the previous agreement. This is stated in the press release of 19 August on the website “Ukrtransgaz”, reports UNN.
It is reported that gas will be supplied from Romania via a common border of Ukraine with Moldova. In this place both sides will settle the border station of measuring gas volumes.
“For Ukraine and Moldova this project is of strategic importance because it allows for diversification of routes of gas supplies, both countries will increase reliability and ensure an uninterrupted supply of gas to its customers”, — noted in “Ukrtransgaz”.
As the gas transmission system in Ukraine involves the export pipelines need upgrading for the reverse supply chain.
Ukraine is already receiving gas from Slovakia, Poland and Hungary. Kiev suspended gas imports from Russia in November 2015, after the annexation of Crimea and Moscow’s support for Pro-Russian militants in the East of Ukraine.
The company said that talks with the Romanian company SNTGN Transgaz, as well as other countries to receive gas from the TRANS-Balkan pipeline.
Fears that the Russian “Gazprom” has completely stopped gas transit through Ukraine after the completion of the pipeline “Nord stream-2”, forcing Ukraine to preserve for the winter large volumes of gas in underground storage.
Ukrtransgaz operates 12 storage facilities with a total capacity of 31 billion cubic meters.