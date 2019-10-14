Ukraine and Russia sent 76% of world exports of sunflower oil

World trade in sunflower oil in the IV quarter of the 2018/19 season (July-September) seasonal decreased, at the same time, exceeding last year’s level due to the combination of high product offerings in key countries and strong demand of key importers.

About it reports “APK-inform”.

“Under the influence of the global exports of sunflower oil in General for 2018/19 MG, according to experts of Oil World, rose to 11.49 million tons, which is 15% higher than in 2017/18 MG”, — stated in the message.

In particular, the record volumes of sunflower oil exported to Ukraine — of 6.04 million tonnes, which is 14% higher than the previous season, and Russia— 2.7 million tons (+19,5%). Together these countries provide 76% of total world exports of the specified product.

Also the increase of export shipments of sunflower oil in 2018/19 MG the experts recorded in Argentina and Turkey — to 0.96 million tonnes (+30%) and 0.44 million tons (+13%), respectively.

“If we talk about the basic importers of sunflower oil, the last season in India, which still dominates the import market this product, reduced purchasing — to 2.35 mln t (-5%) against the backdrop of increasing imports of palm oil and increase domestic production of soybean oil”, — stated in the material.

In turn, sharply increased its purchases of sunflower oil from Iran and South Africa to 0.79 million tonnes (growth in 2 times) and 0.26 million tonnes (+73%) respectively. Also increased imports of the product in the EU, to 2.1 mln t (+28%), and China — to 1.04 million tons (+33%), which was the highest indicators over the last 5 seasons.

