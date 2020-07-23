Ukraine and the EU signed an agreement on the loan of 1.2 billion euros
Photo: Press service of the Cabinet
Denis Shmyhal during a trip to Brussels
Parliament must ratify the Memorandum of understanding. Then during the week Ukraine will receive 600 million euros.
Ukraine and the EU signed a Memorandum on a new program of macro-financial assistance. The program lasts for 12 months. This was during a visit to Brussels, said Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal Thursday, July 23.
He recalled that this is the fifth program of macro-financial assistance of the European Union in 2014.
“Ukraine is the only partner of the EU, which received 5 billion euros macro-financial assistance (in 2014, including a new programme – ed.). This is the biggest package of the EU. The duration of this program is 12 months, the percentage is 0.125”, – said the Prime Minister.
Smigel added that the Parliament has yet to ratify the Memorandum of understanding. Then during the week Ukraine will receive 600 million euros.
“1.2 billion euros for Ukraine is the largest tranche of the European Commission in the framework of the exceptional macro-financial assistance program, which provided for 10 countries and aimed at overcoming the negative consequences of the pandemic,” he said.
We will remind, on may 20, the European Union finally approved 1.2 billion euros for Ukraine. This decision was taken by the Council of the EU. Then it was noted that Kiev will receive this money only if cooperation with the IMF.
korrespondent.net