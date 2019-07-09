Ukraine and the EU signed five financing agreements – the decision of the summit
Ukraine and the European Union signed 5 financial agreements.
The relevant agreement was signed between the Cabinet of Ministers and the European Commission in the course of the 21st summit “Ukraine — EU” on Monday in Kyiv, Ukrainian news.
Funding is provided for programmes of technical cooperation, anticorruption initiatives, support to civil society and culture, support of the East of Ukraine and decentralization.
According to the Agency, the total funding for the five agreements is 127 million euros.
In particular, the EU will allocate an additional EUR 10 million to support of the Donbass and the Azov sea.
The funds will be borrowed to improve internally displaced persons ‘ access to administrative and social services, assistance to small and medium-sized enterprises, infrastructure development, support of reforms in health and education.
Another 10 million euros the EU will allocate to support the Ukrainian civil society and culture.
The European Union will Finance 22.9 million euros to strengthen the fight against corruption at the national and local levels.
In addition, Ukraine will draw from the EU 40 million euros for the improvement of regional policies and the implementation of decentralization reform.
In the framework of this project is to support small public investment projects in the United communities.
In turn, the technical cooperation programme to 2019 provides for the allocation of 44 million euros for the implementation of reforms in accordance with the Association agreement in part of a free trade zone in the areas of agriculture, environment, energy, public procurement, investment climate, trade and labour relations.