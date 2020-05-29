Ukraine and the United States intend to cooperate on gas supplies
The Cabinet signed a Memorandum with a private American company on the purchase of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and the construction of gas infrastructure between Ukraine and Poland.
About this in his Telegram channel wrote the MP from the faction of “European solidarity” Alexey Goncharenko.
“The Cabinet of Ministers signed a Memorandum on cooperation with the Louisiana natural Exports ink. to supply liquefied natural gas to Ukraine from the United States and the construction of new gas infrastructure between Poland and Ukraine”, — stated in the message.
According to the document, the volume of LNG supplies to Ukraine from the United States each year will be 5.5 billion cubic meters the Cost of gas will depend on the situation on the market of Henry Hub.
The validity of the Memorandum is for 20 years. It also declared the construction of a pipeline through which LNG will be supplied from the node Hermanovice in Poland in Ukrainian storage Bilche-Volytsia.
The Memorandum States that it does not create legal rights and obligations of the parties and speaks only about their intentions on cooperation.
The document also said that the project will receive funding from the European Union and the United States government.
In August, Ukraine, United States of America and Poland signed the Memorandum of cooperation. One of the terms of the document is the establishment deliveries of LNG from USA to Ukraine via the territory of Poland.