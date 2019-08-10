Ukraine and Turkey have established a company for the development of shock drone
August 10, 2019 | Techno | No Comments|
Loading...
Ukraine and Turkey have started joint production of high-precision weapons. A new company was created by the state-owned company Ukrspetseksport, which is part of Ukroboronprom, and the Turkish company Baykar Defence.
One of the first projects of the joint venture will be the development of a new generation UAV capable of conducting a detailed exploration of high flight levels, for hours to be in the air to generate very high cruising speed and strike a wide range of high-precision weapons.
It is noted that modern weapons will be created for private armies in Ukraine and Turkey.
Loading...