Ukraine announced the completion of the withdrawal of forces in Gold. And in the Petrovsky it will begin November 4 (PHOTOS)

Ukraine announced the completion of a phase of withdrawal of forces and means on both sides on a plot of N2 in the village of gold-4 Luhansk region.

As stated in headquarters Operations of joint forces (EP), “representatives of the Special monitoring mission (SMM) of the OSCE, in particular with the use of drones, has performed the verification of our activities.” In OOS reminded that in case of threat to life or health, the capture of territories or “the penetration of enemy spies and saboteurs” the soldiers will give an adequate response.

The process of withdrawal of forces and means on both sides of the demarcation line started in the area of the settlement gold-4 29 October at 12:00. In particular, in the Golden forces and means are allocated at a distance of 1 km from the headquarters of the environmental protection stressed that the breeding – no surrender, no territory of Ukraine does not give, and units of the Armed forces of Ukraine have not left a single settlement.

The next step in the dilution of forces will be near the village of Petrovskoe in the Donbass. They will begin on 4 November, said the Minister of foreign Affairs of the DPR Natalia Nikonorova.

“On October 29, the Contact group in Minsk agreed on two key fixed dates events on a plot of dilution in the village of Petrovskoye in accordance with the previously approved by the Contact group schedule: November 4 – to start practical actions on elimination of violations on this, yet divorced in the year 2016 the plot, and November 2 – for the start of the preparatory activities (sending in OSCE SMM information about the allocated forces and means and on the following day, November 3 – sending the notification of the readiness for breeding)”, – said the head of the foreign Ministry DND.

“As we have seen in Gold, if you want is quite possible to pacify the radical armed elements and start the breeding process, – said the Minister. On November 4, we’ll see, perceive whether the relevant powers of the President of Ukraine as their Supreme commander, the order in which they should perform. On our side, the readiness to perform of the schedule has been confirmed repeatedly. Forces militia DND continues to be ready to renew commitments to breeding”.

Earlier the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky also called the November 4 date for the beginning of withdrawal of forces in Petrovsky.

The framework decision on the dilution of forces and means in the Donbass was signed by representatives of Ukraine, LNR, DND, Russia and the OSCE in September 2016. The document envisaged the creation of the three pilot zones of security – Golden, Petrovsky and Luhansk. In reality, however, the troops near the village of Lugansk took place only on 30 June 2019. And on 29 October, began the withdrawal of forces and assets in Gold.