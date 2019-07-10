Ukraine came out of the top 20 countries with the highest inflation
According to the NBU, the world’s highest inflation is observed in Venezuela
Ukraine is no longer among the top 20 countries that have the highest rate of inflation. On this indicator it shares 22-24 positions with a number of other States. This is reported in the press service of the National Bank of Ukraine.
“Ukraine has been out of the top 20 countries with the highest inflation after the promulgation by the state statistic Committee of the consumer price index for June 2019. With the index (the inflation — ed.), 9% from year to year, our country divides 22-24-th step according to this index”, — reported in the expert platform of the national Bank.
At the same time, the annual inflation rate in Ukraine remains the highest among European countries.
The national Bank noted that the largest contribution to inflation in Ukraine makes the growth of prices for alcohol, tobacco, and vegetables due to the fact that they are of significant importance in the calculation of the consumer price index.
“Lunar deflation (-0,5%) occurred for the first time in 11 months and was caused by seasonal reduction in price of vegetables and eggs, according to state statistics. Also slowing the overall rate of growth of consumer prices was affected by the government’s decision to change the mechanism for setting gas prices for population”, — added in the national Bank.
According to the NBU, the world’s highest inflation is observed in Venezuela — 282972,8%. In the second position of Zimbabwe with inflation at 97.8%. In Argentina, South Sudan, North Korea and Iran inflation in June was more than 50%. Nearest neighbors of Ukraine in rating of the world’s highest inflation were Malawi, Sao Tom and Princely and Eritrea.