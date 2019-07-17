Ukraine condemned the driver of the truck carrying the ‘Buck’ in the Donbas (PHOTO)

The security service of Ukraine (SSU) announced the arrest and conviction of the driver of the Hauler that, according to the Agency, was carrying anti-aircraft missile complex “Buk”. He had been shot down five years ago Malaysian Boeing in the Donbass. This was stated by the Deputy head of the main investigative Department of SBU Vitaly Beacons during a briefing.

According to mayakova, the detainee was one of the “insurgents” Pro-Russian armed groups. He was detained at the border crossing with Russia on the territory controlled by Ukraine, reports “Rain”.

As the representative of the SBU, the man was tracked down thanks to cell phone video, where the “Buk” move in Donetsk with the help of a tractor. The truck driver was arrested three years later after that, I added Lighthouses.

The driver has already been convicted in Ukraine. His name and other data representative of the SBU failed.

The charges in the criminal case about the crash of Malaysian airlines MH17 in the sky over the Donbas against three Russians (former head of the armed forces DND Igor Girkin, aka Strelkov, the commander of the reconnaissance Sergey Dubinsky Callsign “Gloomy” and his Deputy Oleg Pulatova), as well as the citizen of Ukraine Leonid Kharchenko. All the suspects announced in the international wanted list, received a warrant for their arrest. It is known that two of them are in Russia.

The trial of Girkin by Dubinski, by Pulatov and Kharchenko scheduled to commence on 9 March 2020, and will be held according to Dutch laws. The suspect will be charged with two counts of the criminal code of the Netherlands of involvement in the Downing of flight MH17, which killed all passengers and the murder of 298 people on Board. The maximum penalty on these items is life imprisonment. The Prosecutor acknowledged that the court is likely to be part-time, and the chances of suspected to be in the dock void.

The results of the investigation were made public several phone calls between Igor Girkin and Russian officials – presumably the head of the Crimea Sergey Aksenov and the Russian presidential aide Vladislav Surkov. In conversations it was about the help from Russia. In an interview with Aksyonov Girkin listed, you need anti-tank artillery, tanks and air defense are already ready by specialists, as their “time to cook we will not have, anymore.” He was told that help will come.

And Surkov, a week before the MH17 disaster assured the Prime Minister DND Alexander Beard that “spoke to older colleagues, older does not happen” on military assistance to the militia and hints at some “tipping action.”

“Now we have proof that Russia was somehow involved in this tragedy, this crime. And every day after 17 July 2014, [the authorities] had the opportunity to tell what happened, because they know. I’m sure they know what happened because “Buk” of the 53rd brigade were used, and they gave us this information. I wouldn’t call this cooperation”, – said the Prosecutor of the Netherlands.

The investigation established exactly who of the soldiers of the 53rd anti-aircraft brigade was in the area of the Russian-Ukrainian border in mid-July 2014. Was even published photographs of these soldiers.

Russia his involvement in the destruction of a passenger airliner denies.