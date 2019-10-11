Ukraine defeated Lithuania in the selection for Euro 2020 (photo)
October 11, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
The Ukrainian team won a home victory over the team of Lithuania (2:0) in the match of the 7th round of qualifications for the European championship.
The hero of the match was the midfielder of the national team of Ukraine Ruslan Malinovsky, who grabbed a brace, writes Sportarena.
In the 29th minute midfielder “Atalanta” in touch has struck “six” guest gate on the 58 – scored with a direct free kick.
After the victory over the Lithuanian national team players Andriy Shevchenko remain the leaders in the qualifying group ahead of Portugal on 5 points.
With the current European Champions the country’s top team will meet in Kyiv on Monday, October 14.