Ukraine defeated Russia in the biggest confrontation in the history of chess
May 18, 2020
The national team of Ukraine defeated the team of Russia in the Superfinal of the World League of chess on the website Chess.com.
This match was the largest in history. It could take all comers – from grandmasters to Amateurs. As a result, the participation of more than a thousand people on each side, according to the Ukrainian Chess Facebook.
The fight was held in three programs – blitz, rapid and minute chess – and all Ukraine won 808:396, 942:506 and 650,5:493,5 respectively.