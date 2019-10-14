Ukraine defeated the reigning Champions of Europe in the selection for Euro 2020 (video)
The national team of Ukraine on football qualified for the final of the European Championship 2020.
B Kiev at the NSC “Olympic” our team won Europe Champions – the national team of Portugal.
The scoring on the 6th minute was opened by Roman Yaremchuk.
In the 27th minute scored by Andriy Yarmolenko.
The Portuguese managed to play one ball. In the 72nd minute, Ronaldo struck a controversial penalty. Pyatov failed to parry the blow.
Therefore, the match on the “Olympic” ended with the victory of “blue-yellow” – 2:1.
After 7 rounds, Ukraine leads the group B with 16 points, followed by Portugal (11 points) and Serbia (7 points), but they have played one game fewer.
The final qualifying match of Ukrainian team will hold on November 17 in Belgrade against Serbia.
Recall that in the previous round, Ukraine played against Lithuania, which won with the score 2:0.
The European championship will be held from 12 June to 12 July next year. The tournament will involve 24 teams, and the matches of the continental championship in connection with the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Euro will be held in 12 cities of Europe. The draw for the group stage will be held on November 30.
Note that the players of the national team of Ukraine will take part in the European championship for the third time in a row. In 2012 and 2016, the years when our players managed to qualify from the group.